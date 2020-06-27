GoPro Tempered Glass Lens + Screen Protectors (HERO8 Black) – Official GoPro Accessory



Price: $19.99

(as of Jun 26,2020 21:11:39 UTC – Details)



Safeguard the lens and Touch screen on your Hero8 Black from scuffs and scratches when the going gets tough. Made from tempered glass, these protectors feature Anti-Fingerprint and anti-reflective coatings so your footage looks its best. Includes a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Protect from scratches with 2 tempered glass lens protectors and 2 tempered glass screen Protectors

Anti-fingerprint and anti-reflective coatings preserve image quality

Includes a microfiber cleaning cloth

