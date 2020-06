Price: $19.99

(as of Jun 27,2020 04:49:47 UTC – Details)



This 1180mAh lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery can be used a spare or replacement for GoPro cameras.

Rechargeable: Can be easily recharged inside the camera, or outside the camera using the GoProDual Battery Charger (sold separately)

1180mAh lithium ion: High quality battery power for your GoPro

Compatible with all HERO3+ and HERO3 cameras