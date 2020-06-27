GoPro Media Mod, (HERO8 Black) – Official GoPro Accessory (AJFMD-001) + Sandisk Extreme 32GB MicroSDHC Card and Memory Card Reader,



Price: $139.99

(as of Jun 27,2020 10:21:13 UTC – Details)



Improve the picture quality when recording on your HERO8 with this GoPro mountable media mod. The built-in directional microphone minimizes wind and ambient noise, adding high-quality audio to your videos, while the two cold-shoe mounts are suitable for attaching additional accessories such as LCD screens and photography lights. This GoPro mountable media mod lets you connect an external microphone for enhanced sound.Included in this Ritz Camera Bundle

GoPro Hero 8 Media Mod

Ritz Gear Card Reader

SanDisk Extreme 32GB U3 Video microSDHC Memory Card

3.5mm microphone port Enhance your audio with the 3.5mm mic port by adding an external microphone.

HDMI-out port Monitor or play back your footage for easy playback on your TV.

Two cold-shoe mounts Specifically designed for use with Display Mod and Light Mod

