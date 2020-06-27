GoPro MAX 360 Sports Action Camera + SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC + Top Value Bundle!



Price: $559.95

(as of Jun 27,2020 17:12:20 UTC – Details)



Take panoramic photos and videos without actually panning your camera GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera. Using opposite side lenses, the MAX can capture everything that happens in a 360° view in up to 4992 x 2496 resolution video and 5760 x 2880 still photos. Both photos and video are automatically stitched in the camera for editing flexibility and easy sharing. It can also use only one lens to capture traditional GoPro HERO-style wide-angle action footage when needed.

The MAX comes with a 1600mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, a curved adhesive mount, two protective lenses, two lens caps, a mounting buckle, and a USB Type-C cable for charging. Recording on the MAX requires a minimum class 10 or UHS-1 microSD card up to 128 GB in size.

FEATURES: Supports 4992 x 2496 360° Video – Photo Resolution up to 5760 x 2880 – Wide 8.9mm Focal Length – HyperSmooth Digital Stabilization

BUNDLE INCLUDES: GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera- SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – Hard Case (Medium) – Hand-held Monopod with Gopro Mount – Chest strap mount – Floating Handle – Brown Spike Mount – Gripster Flexible Tripod Small – Head strap mount – J-Hook Buckle Mount – GoPro Tripod Mount – Hi-Speed SD USB Card Reader

