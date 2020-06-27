GoPro LCD Touch BacPac (Camera Not Included) (GoPro Official Accessory)



Price: $112.30

(as of Jun 27,2020 00:57:48 UTC – Details)



Detachable LCD touch screen for GoPro cameras. Featuring a new touch controller with multi-touch gesture functionality – swipe capabilities (HERO4 only).

This a removable touch display that seamlessly attaches to the back of your GoPro for added convenience and control. (Camera Not Included)

Play back videos and photos, including audio and instant slow-motion playback

Delivers convenient touch control of all camera settings

Features a built-in speaker with volume control and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Compatible for use with your Standard Housing, Skeleton Housing and Blackout Housing with the included BacPac Backdoors, HERO4, HERO3+, HERO3

