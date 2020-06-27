GoPro HERO8 Hero 8 Black Action Camera and Deluxe Accessory Bundle – Includes: SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDHC Memory Card + Premium Hard Case + Underwater LED Light & Much More



The GoPro HERO8 Black features updated HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization to produce smooth, gimbal-like movement at all supported frame rates, without the need for a gimbal. Additional updates include a sleeker physical design with a “folding fingers” type base for fast mounting, a redesigned battery door, a lens with twice the impact resistance as the HERO7, an optional Battery Mod for nearly 2.5x more battery life, an optional flip-up Display Mod, an optional LED Light Mod, and an optional Media Mod to expand your accessory possibilities. The GoPro HERO8 Black supports up to UHD 4K video resolutions, and time-lapse, up to 1080p240 slow motion, and super-slow-motion video. Still images can be captured in up to 12MP resolution in bursts of up to 30 images per second with the updated SuperPhoto with HDR support that helps reduce blur and enhance detail in low-light situations. It also features an updated Night-Lapse function to shoot and process up to 4K time-lapses at night. The LiveBurst function allows you to record 1.5 seconds before and after your photo to give you more choices for the best frame.

Up to UHD 4K Video, Slow Motion

HyperSmooth 2.0 Video Stabilization

TimeWarp 2.0 Stabilized Time-Lapse Video

SuperPhoto 12MP Stills with HDR Support

