GoPro HERO7 Black – Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K HD Video 12MP Photos Live Streaming, Bundle with Dual Charger, 2 Extra Batteries + 128GB microSD Card + Cleaning Cloth

KIT INCLUDES: GoPro HERO7 Black Camera (CHDHX-701) | Rechargeable Battery | Mounting Frame | Curved Adhesive Mount | Flat Adhesive Mount | Mounting Buckle | USB-C Cable | Thumb Screw| GoPro Dual Battery Charger with Battery (AADBD-001) | GoPro Rechargeable Battery for HERO7/6/5 (AABAT-001) | Lexar 128GB Professional 667x Class 10 UHS-I microSD Card (CHDHX-701 K) | Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

KEY FEATURES: 4K60 Video + 12MP Photos | HyperSmooth Video Stabilization | TimeWarp Video | Live Streaming | SuperPhoto | Rugged + Waterproof 33ft (10M) | Voice Control | 8x Slo-Mo Video | Intuitive Touch Screen | Face, Smile + Scene Detection | Shoot Vertically | Photo Timer | Touch Zoom | Short Clips | Auto Transfer to Your Phone | GPS Performance Stickers | Auto Backup to the Cloud | Advanced Noise Suppression | RAW Photos | HEVC Video | Fast Charging Ready| Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Enabled

The GoPro HERO7 Black features the HyperSmooth Video Stabilization with gimbal like video that's insanely smooth (without the gimbal). Battle tested and waterproof without a housing. A new intelligent photo mode delivers the best, most brilliant images automatically. And now with live streaming and the GoPro app, you can share every amazing moment as you live it. HERO7 Black takes GoPro performance-and your photos and videos-to a whole new level.

With Voice Control, the GoPro HERO7 Black takes video capture to a new level. While you’re busy with all the action, you can easily ask your GoPro to handle the task. Just say one of the 16 preset commands and the camera will do the rest for you. Taking photos has just gotten a lot easier. Get the best photos automatically. With SuperPhoto, HERO7 Black intelligently applies HDR, local tone mapping or noise reduction to optimize your shots.

TimeWarp Video lets you capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move about a scene. Increase the speed up to 30x to turn longer activities into shareable moments. With an amazing 4K60 Video and 12MP photos, the HERO7 Black shoots stunning 4K60 video and 12MP photos that are as awesome as the moments themselves. WARRANTY: GoPro Authorized Reseller. Includes a Limited GoPro 1 Year USA Warranty.

