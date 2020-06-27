GoPro HERO Session Waterproof Digital Action Camera



Hero Session packs the power of GoPro into a convenient, grab-and-go, everyday camera. Perfect for the first–time GoPro user, or as a second camera, Hero Session is our simplest camera to use. A single button powers on the camera and starts recording automatically, then when you stop recording, the camera automatically powers itself off. With 1080p60 video and 8MP photo capture, Hero Session delivers the stunning image quality that has made GoPro famous, and its rugged, waterproof design is our first to eliminate the need for a separate housing. So small, so simple, Hero Session is perfect to take on any adventure.

What's in the box?

– Hero Session Camera

– The Standard Frame

– Curved Adhesive Mount

– Flat Adhesive Mount

– Mounting Buckle + Hardware

– Micro-USB Cable

GoPro Hero Session:

High resolution of 1440 pixels per inch delivers sharp, professional video

Light and compact (2.6 ounces), rugged and waterproof (33 ft.), Hero Session captures amazing new perspectives

Supports 1080p60 / 1440p30 (4:3) Video; captures 8MP Still Photos with its Ultra Wide Angle Glass Lens + SuperView

Designed to withstand extreme environments and conditions, Hero session is waterproof to 33 feet (10 meter), no housing needed

Additional GoPro Hero session features + benefits below on item page; Hero session camera supports up to 128gb; For the best results we recommend formatting your microSD card regularly; Does not have LCD display

Stunning GoPro video quality records stunning 1440p30, 1080p60 and 720p100 video; powerful photo capture captures 8mp single photos, 10 FPS burst photos and 0.5 to 60 second time lapse photos

