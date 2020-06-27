GoPro Battery BacPac (Camera Not Included) (GoPro Official Accessory)



The Battery BacPac is a removable battery pack that seamlessly attaches to the back of your GoPro to increase battery life. Now featuring 15% more battery capacity than the previous model, it's perfect for all-day adventures, marathon surf sessions or any application where you need extended battery life. It’s also ideal for activities where charging or swapping in a fresh battery is difficult, like scuba diving and overnight backpacking. You can charge it with any standard USB charger, the GoPro Auto or Wall Charger,1 or a computer.2

Seamlessly attaches to the back of your GoPro to extend battery life

Features 15 percent more battery life than the previous model

Perfect for any application where you need extended battery life

Compact design keeps your GoPro as small and light as possible

LCD window displays battery level or charging status

LED light displays recording status

Can be charged with most standard USB chargers, the GoPro Auto or Wall Charger,1 or a computer2 using the included USB cable

Compatible for use with your Standard Housing with the included BacPac Backdoors

