Price: $39.99

(as of Jun 26,2020 20:54:31 UTC – Details)



Full LCD Screen + Touch Digitizer Assembly For Asus Google Nexus 7 FHD 2nd Generation 2013

No instructions manual include. Professional technician is needed for installation. We won’t responsible for any damage due to improper operation.

Repair/Replacing old, broken, cracked, cannot touch, damaged faulty Screen.