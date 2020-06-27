Digitalsync-replacement Touch Srcreen Digitizer Glass for Asus Eee Pad Transformer Tf300t (Ver 5158n)

Price: $31.72

1. Replacement Touch Srcreen Digitizer Glass for Asus Eee Pad Transformer Tf300t (Ver 5158n)

2. Brand new, high quality Touch screen digitizer repair Part.

3. Replace your broken, damaged, cracked, unusable Glass Screen/Digitizer/LCD

4. Each item has been tested before shipping and 100% working.

5. Highly recommend professional installation.

Delivery

All items will be shipped within 72 business hours upon

receipt of payment (except Saturday and Sunday).

We are unable to take any responsibility for any custom delay or tax.

Reason is because transit time is highly depended and provided by Postal Service (except weekends and holidays)

Return & Exchange

Return is accepted within 7 days after the buyer`s receiving the item.

If this item is defective upon receipt, customer has up to 7

days from date of receipt for exchange of a new one.

If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase,

you may return it to us for a prompt exchange or we will refund your

payment.Unused/unopened merchandise will be fully credited.

Please note that all purchases must be returned within 14 days of purchase.

Screen size:10.1inch

Screen type:Capacitive touch Screen

Color:Black

Note:Not include lcd screen

Compatible model:Asus Eee Pad Transformer Tf300t (Ver 5158n)

