

Price: $2,098.00

The world's smallest 15. 6-inch performance laptop with a stunning InfinityEdge display. Now featuring 8th Gen Intel Core processorswith up to 6 cores and 12 threads.

15.6″ 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge anti-reflective touch IPS 100% a do be RGB 500-nits display

9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750h (12MB Cache, up to 4. 5 GHz, 6 Cores)

16GB DDR4-2666MHz, 2x8G

1TB PCIe SSD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5

6-Cell 97Whr integrated

Backlit English keyboard with fingerprint reader. Bluetooth 5.0

