Dell WD19 180W Docking Station (130W Power Delivery) USB-C, HDMI, Dual DisplayPort, Black (KXFHC 0KXFHC 210-ARIQ)

Dell WD19 Docking Station with 180W AC Power Adapter (130W Power Delivery) – Boost your PC’s power on the world’s most powerful and first modular dock with a future-ready design. Recommended and Compatible Dell Systems: Latitude Series: 3301, 3390, 3400, 3490, 3500, 3590, 5280, 5285, 5290, 5300, 5400, 5401, 5480, 5490, 5491, 5500, 5501, 5580, 5590, 5591, 7200, 7280, 7285, 7300, 7380, 7389, 7390, 7400, 7480, 7490. Precision Series: 3520, 3530, 3540, 3541, 5520, 5530, 5540. The following are compatible but may also require that the laptop be plugged into a power supply; 7520, 7530, 7540, 7720, 7730, 7740. Rugged Series: 5420, 5424, 7424. XPS Series: 9360, 9365, 9370, 9380, 9530, 9560, 9570, 9575. Note: This docking station includes a 180W power adapter, but only delivers 130W of power to the laptop due to the power requirements of the dock itself. If your laptop requires more than 130W of power to run, you may need to have a power supply connected to the laptop. Power adapter 180 Watt AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz) Dimensions (WxDxH) 8.1 in x 3.5 in x 1.1 in.it’s easier than ever to stay productive while managing your dock.

Ports: 1x USB-C 3.1 (Gen 2), 1x USB-A 3.1 (Gen 1 with PowerShare), 2x USB-A 3.1 (Gen 1), 1x Combo Audio/ Headset, 1x Audio Out.

Ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI, 1x USB-C Multifunction DisplayPort, 1x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45.

Power: Power Adapter 180 Watt AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz). Docking Interface: USB-C. Cable Included: 1x SuperSpeed USB-C Cable (3.3 Ft).

Dimensions: 8.1 x 3.5 x 1.1 inches. Weight: 20.63 oz.

