Dell UltraSharp U2415 24 Inch WUXGA LED LCD 2-Pack Monitor Black

David Williams
Price: $579.00
Ultrasharp U2415 24 Inch LED LCD Monitor Dual Pack
Display Quantity: 2
Product Family: Dell Ultrasharp Series
Interfaces Supported: 2 x HDMI, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x DisplayPort Out, 5 x USB 3.0 (Downstream), 1 x USB 3.0 (Upstream), 1 x Audio Line Out
Standard Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 2,000,000:1
Maximum Resolution Supported: 1920 x 1200
Response Time: 8 ms
Screen Mode: WUXGA
Brightness: 300 Nit
Input Power: 100 – 240 VAC 50/60 Hz
Dimensions: (W x D x H): 20.95 x 8.07 x 20.39 inch
Display Features: Anti-glare; 3H Hard Coating; Language selection; LED Backlights; Tilt; Pivot; Dell Display Manager; PowerNap; VESA Mountable; USB Hub; Widescreen; 180 Degree Rotation; Kensington Security Slot; Cable Management Cover; Energy Star Certified

