Dell UltraSharp U2415 24 Inch WUXGA LED LCD 2-Pack Monitor Black



Price: $579.00

(as of Jun 27,2020 18:48:23 UTC – Details)



Dell Ultrasharp U2415 24 Inch LED LCD Monitor Dual Pack

Display Quantity: 2

Product Family: Dell Ultrasharp Series

Interfaces Supported: 2 x HDMI, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x DisplayPort Out, 5 x USB 3.0 (Downstream), 1 x USB 3.0 (Upstream), 1 x Audio Line Out

Standard Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 2,000,000:1

Maximum Resolution Supported: 1920 x 1200

Response Time: 8 ms

Screen Mode: WUXGA

Brightness: 300 Nit

Input Power: 100 – 240 VAC 50/60 Hz

Dimensions: (W x D x H): 20.95 x 8.07 x 20.39 inch

Display Features: Anti-glare; 3H Hard Coating; Language selection; LED Backlights; Tilt; Pivot; Dell Display Manager; PowerNap; VESA Mountable; USB Hub; Widescreen; 180 Degree Rotation; Kensington Security Slot; Cable Management Cover; Energy Star Certified

Dell Ultrasharp U2415 24 Inch LED LCD 2-pack Monitor. Each monitor has an ultra-thin bezel for an enhanced viewing experience especially ideal for dual and multi-monitor setup!

1920 x 1200 Maximum Resolution, WUXGA Screen Mode

2 x HDMI, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x DisplayPort Out, 5 x USB 3.0 (Downstream), 1 x USB 3.0 (Upstream), 1 x Audio Line Out

Features include Anti-glare, 3H Hard Coating, Language selection, LED Backlights, Tilt, Pivot, Dell Display Manager, PowerNap, VESA Mountable, USB Hub, Widescreen, 180 Degree Rotation, Kensington Security Slot, Cable Management Cover, Energy Star Certified

