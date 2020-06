Price: $349.99 - $288.70

(as of Jun 26,2020 20:20:54 UTC – Details)



Dell U2417H Ultra Sharp 24” Led-backlit LCD monitor, Gray. The brightness is 250 cd/m². Response Time = 8 ms (typical); 6 ms (fast). Power Consumption (Operational) – 19W (typical) / 16.93W Energy Star / 68W (maximum). Power Consumption Stand by / Sleep – Less than 0.5W / Less than 0.3W

Optimize your view

Stunning at every angle

Vividly clear

Unmatched versatility