Dell P2719H 27″ 16:9 Ultrathin Bezel IPS Monitor with HDMI Cable

With an ultrathin bezel and reduced size footprint, the P2719H 27″ 16:9 Ultrathin Bezel IPS Monitor from Dell transforms your desk. View your content with enhanced clarity on the Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution panel, which supports a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 300 cd/m� brightness rating, and an 8 ms response time that can be shortened to 5 ms in fast mode, as well as support for up to 16.7 million colors. Setup is simple as this display comes equipped with HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs as well as USB connectivity to connect USB compatible peripherals directly to the monitor. Once configured, the Dell P2719H can be tilted, swiveled, pivoted, and the height can be adjusted to maximize your viewing experience. Furthermore, this IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel supports 178� horizontal and vertical viewing angles that allow the display to be seen from virtually any angle.

Manufacturer Included Items:

Dell P2719H 27″ 16:9 Ultrathin Bezel IPS Monitor

Power Cable

USB 3.0 Upstream Cable

Bundle Items Include:

1 x Dell P2719H 27″ 16:9 Ultrathin Bezel IPS Monitor

1 x Super-High Performance HDMI Cable 2 Meter

1 x Lens Cleaning Solution

1 x Blower Brush

1 x Electronics Basket Microfiber Cloth

1 x Lens Tissue Paper

1 x 5pc Cotton Swabs

