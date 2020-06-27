Dell P2419HC – LED Monitor – Full HD (1080P) – 24″



Price: $329.99 - $225.05

(as of Jun 27,2020 17:44:31 UTC – Details)



Ultimate connectivity in one: clutter your desk with the included USB-C cable, a single cable solution that transmits power, data, video and audio.



big convenience in one cable: get an easy charge with USB-C, the same cable that connects your device to the monitor. Also, as you Charge your device with up to 65WI of power, Protect it with Dell built-in surge protection.



connect to productivity: easily daisy chain up to two FHD monitors with DisplayPort 1.2 output. (Dual monitors in the above image are mounted on Dell dual monitor stand – MDS19; sold separately.)



smooth transitions: conveniently connect to a variety of laptops, or switch seamlessly between users, thanks to USB-C connectivity for shared workspaces.



product brochure: download the PDF file for the Dell 24 monitor – p2419hc

push your productivity room to work: with a thin profile and the smallest base in its class I, You can free up valuable desk space.



expand your efficiency: The three-sided Ultra Thin bezel design lets you enjoy an uninterrupted view of your content across multiple monitors. And, with dual monitors, you can increase your productivity by up to 18%i.



more ways to multitask: work conveniently across multiple screens and select from predefined templates with the easy Arrange feature on Dell display Manager software. Quickly tile and arrange your applications and get back to work faster with auto-restore, a feature that remembers where you left off.



consistent and rich colors: A wide viewing angle enabled by in-plane Switching technology lets you see vibrant colors—no matter where you sit.<Designed to fit the way you work

clean and clutter-free: focus on your work while hiding away Cable clutter with an improved cable management design.<Easy on the eyes: This tuvi certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with comfort view, a feature that reduces harmful Blue light emissions. It's designed to optimize eye comfort even over extended viewing.



adjust to your comfort: pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable setup all day long. Or choose from a variety of mounts and stands, including VESA, for even more flexibility.

In-plane switching (IPS) Technology

Hdmi, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs

Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution

1000: 1 contrast ratio

178°/178° viewing angles

16.7 million colors

Built-in USB hub

