Dell Optiplex 9020 SFF High Performance Desktop Computer, Intel Core i7-4790 up to 4.0GHz, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, USB WiFi Adapter, (Renewed)



Price: $323.89

(as of Jun 27,2020 13:23:29 UTC – Details)



This professionally refurbished Dell Optiplex 9020 will be an excellent addition to your Business, Office or Home environment. Fully configured, cleaned and tested, prior to shipment.

Excellent addition to your Business, Home or School environment

Intel Core 4th Gen. i7-4790 3.6GHz (Up to 4.0GHz Turbo Boost), 16GB DDR3 Ram, 240GB SSD, USB WIFI Adapter

Genuine Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

1 Year Warranty (Parts & Labor)

Dell Keyboard/Mouse and Power Cord Included

