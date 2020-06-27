Dell Latitude E7440 14.1 Business Ultrabook PC, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 256GB SSD, Webcam, Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)



Price: $361.00

(as of Jun 26,2020 22:47:54 UTC – Details)



Slim design and premium materials Get down to business with an Ultrabook that features an optional 14.1″ HD display and a beautiful design. The thin (21 mm) Latitude 14 has a starting weight of just 3.7 lb with a 4-cell battery and comes standard with sleek, durable aluminum, soft-touch finishes and a powder-coated base. Dell Official Certified Refurbished Laptop, Works and Looks like new. Specifications: Processor: Intel Core i5-4300U 1.9GHz Dual Core Processor (3M Cache, Max Turbo Frequency 2.9GHz) Display Type: 14.1″ Anti-Glare WLED-backlit HD Display (1366 x 766) Memory: 8GB DDR3L 1600MHz Memory Hard Drive: 256GB Solid State Drive Optical Drive: No Network: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN Wireless: 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Bluetooth: Yes Battery: 4-cell (45WHr) Primary Lithium Ion Battery Speakers: High Quality Speakers Sound: Integrated Webcam: NO Microphone: Integrated I/O Ports: mDisplayPort: 1 HDMI: 1 USB 3.0: 3 RJ-45: 1 Headphone/Microphone Combo: 1 OS: Windows 10 Professional English installed Dimensions: 13.3” x 9.11” x 0.83″ Weight: 3.7 lbs

14.1in Anti-Glare WLED-backlit HD Display (1366 x 766), Intel Integrated Graphics (32 MB)

Intel Core i5-4300U 1.9GHz Dual Core Processor (3M Cache, Max Turbo Frequency 2.9GHz), 8GB DDR3L 1600MHz Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, No Optical Drive, No Fingerprint

802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band Wireless LAN, 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, Bluetooth 4.0, HD Webcam, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, RJ-45, USB 3.0, Audio, E-Port Connector

Windows 10 Professional English installed, 4-cell (45WHr) Primary Lithium Ion Battery.

