Dell Gaming S2716DGR 27.0″ Screen LED-Lit Monitor with G-SYNC



Price: $478.78

Unrivaled gameplay is yours with the Dell 27 Monitor for serious gamers. Experience sharp, un-distorted moving images with NVIDIA G-SYNC and the fastest refresh rate at 144 Hz. Enjoy incredibly swift and responsive action with minimum input lag at an extremely rapid 1ms panel response time. Lose yourself in the details of stunning QHD (2560×1440 at 144 Hz) resolution – close to two times more details than Full HD.

Vibrant, jitter free graphics, Fully adjustable setup, Premium support and reliability

Built in Devices: USB 3.0 hub

Aspect Ratio : Widescreen : 16:9

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Input Connectors: HDMI, Display Port

Voltage Required AC 120/230 Volt (50/60 Hertz)

