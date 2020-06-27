Acer Swift 5 Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop, 15.6″ IPS Full HD PC, Core i7 up to 4.60 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Backlit KB, FP Reader, USB-C/DP, Mytrix RJ-45 Ethernet Hub, Win 10



Processor Model

8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U

# of Cores

4

Max Turbo Frequency

4.60 GHz

Processor Base Frequency

1.80 GHz

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Graphics RAM

Shared

Display

15.6″ Full HD In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology (1920 x 1080)

Interface

1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) w/DisplayPort over USB-C

2x USB 3.1 Gen 2

1x HDMI

1x Universal Audio Jack

Connectivity

802.11 Wireless-AC WLAN

Bluetooth

RJ-45 Ethernet LAN up to 10/100/1000 Mb/s

Dimensions

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.63 inches

Weight

2.2 lbs

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U Processor (Up to 4. 6GHz), 16GB onboard DDR4 Dual Channel Memory & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

15. 6 Inches display in a thin .23-inch bezel, you get more screen space in a smaller chassis. Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology Multi-Touch Display

1x USB Type-C port, supporting: USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C; 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2; 1x HDMI

Maintain a strong, consistent wireless signal with Gigabit Wi-Fi. Go farther with up to five times faster wireless performance than previous 802.11n. The embedded fingerprint reader is a quick and secure way for Windows Hello to verify a user’s identity without a password

Modern, on-the-go lifestyles demand a PC that gets the job done, quickly—anytime, anywhere! Meet Acer’s Swift 5. This modern machine serves up super-fast connection speeds, long battery life and unmatched portability. Swiftly transport it and power it up anywhere life takes you! Built for productivity, the Swift 5 leverages the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the fastest wireless connection

