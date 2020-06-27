Acer Swift 5 Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop, 15.6″ IPS Full HD PC, Core i7 up to 4.60 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Backlit KB, FP Reader, USB-C/DP, Mytrix RJ-45 Ethernet Hub, Win 10

Price: $899.99
Processor Model
8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U
# of Cores
4
Max Turbo Frequency
4.60 GHz
Processor Base Frequency
1.80 GHz
Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics
Graphics RAM
Shared
Display
15.6″ Full HD In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology (1920 x 1080)
Interface
1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) w/DisplayPort over USB-C
2x USB 3.1 Gen 2
1x HDMI
1x Universal Audio Jack
Connectivity
802.11 Wireless-AC WLAN
Bluetooth
RJ-45 Ethernet LAN up to 10/100/1000 Mb/s
Dimensions
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.63 inches
Weight
2.2 lbs
Operating system
Windows 10 Home
8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U Processor (Up to 4. 6GHz), 16GB onboard DDR4 Dual Channel Memory & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
15. 6 Inches display in a thin .23-inch bezel, you get more screen space in a smaller chassis. Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology Multi-Touch Display
1x USB Type-C port, supporting: USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C; 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2; 1x HDMI
Maintain a strong, consistent wireless signal with Gigabit Wi-Fi. Go farther with up to five times faster wireless performance than previous 802.11n. The embedded fingerprint reader is a quick and secure way for Windows Hello to verify a user’s identity without a password
Modern, on-the-go lifestyles demand a PC that gets the job done, quickly—anytime, anywhere! Meet Acer’s Swift 5. This modern machine serves up super-fast connection speeds, long battery life and unmatched portability. Swiftly transport it and power it up anywhere life takes you! Built for productivity, the Swift 5 leverages the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the fastest wireless connection