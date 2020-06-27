Acer Swift 3, 14″ Full HD IPS, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB LPDDR4, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax, Back-lit Keyboard, Windows 10, SF314-57-59EY, Gray



Price: $676.53

(as of Jun 27,2020 11:09:49 UTC – Details)



Acer Swift 3 SF314-57-59EY comes with these high level specs: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor 1. 0GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 3. 6GHz (6MB Smart Cache), Windows 10 Home, 14. 0″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4 Onboard Memory, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified. Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802. 11ax Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2. 4Gbps), Bluetooth 5. 0, Back-lit Keyboard, Acer Bio-Protection Fingerprint Solution, featuring Computer Protection and Windows Hello Certification, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 – USB 3. 1 Type C port (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, USB Charging, DC-in, 1 – USB 3. 1 Gen 1 port (featuring power-off charging), 1 – USB 2. 0 port, 1 – HDMI port, Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 11-hours Battery Life, 2. 62 lbs. | 1. 19 kg (system unit only) (NX. HJFAA. 004)

10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (Up to 3. 6GHz) | 8GB LPDDR4 Memory | 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD

14. 0″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display | Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802. 11ax | Backlit Keyboard | Fingerprint Reader | Up to 11 Hours Battery Life

1 – USB 3. 1 Type C port (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, USB Charging, DC-in, 1 – USB 3. 1 Gen 1 port (featuring power-off charging), 1 – USB 2. 0 port & 1 – HDMI port

Windows 10 Home

