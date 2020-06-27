Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 Laptop: Intel Core i3-8130U, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM, 14″ Full HD Touch Display, Windows 10 S



Talk about versatility! The ultra-slim and super light Spin 3 convertible laptop functions like a traditional laptop but with the hands-on, tactile user experience of a tablet. Just rotate the revolutionary 360° Dual-Torque Hinge and watch this handy machine convert right in front of your eyes into a laptop, display, tent or tablet—whatever mode you want. Now that’s epic functionality! The Spin 3 features a vivid, 14” Full HD IPS display and enough battery life to keep you juiced up and operating though your entire journey. Fast and fun, this boundless device is awesome for connecting with friends, surfing the web, working on projects and more!

Intel Core i3-8130U Processor at 2.2GHz

14″ Touchscreen WLED-backlit Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080) Display

128GB Solid State Drive

4GB DDR4 RAM / Wifi AC / Bluetooth

Microsoft Windows 10 in S Mode (64 bit)

