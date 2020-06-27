Acer Nitro VG240Y bmiix 23.8″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FREESYNC Technology – 1ms VRB | 75Hz Refresh | (2 x HDMI Ports & 1 x VGA),Black



In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer's VG240Y gaming monitor – the Full HD resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD Radeon technology, the game's frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and Comfy View display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display. (UM. QV0AA. 002)

23.8 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS monitor

Amd Radeon free Sync technology

Refresh Rate: 75Hz Using HDMI port.Brightness:250 cd/m²

Zero frame design | 1ms response time (VRB) | IPS panel | 2 speakers, 2 Watts per speaker

Ports: 2 x HDMI 1. 4 Ports and 1 x VGA

