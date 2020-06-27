Acer Nitro 5 – 15.6″ Laptop Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz 8GB Ram 1TB HDD 128GB SSD Windows 10 Home (Renewed)



Price: $699.99

(as of Jun 27,2020 01:48:27 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Specifications:

Intel Core i5-9300H (2.40 GHz) Quad-core, Burst Frequency Up To 4.10 GHz

8 GB LPDDR4 RAM

1 TB HDD

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display

In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology, ComfyView

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Built-in Front Webcam (1280 x 720)

Windows 10 Home

Wireless LAN – IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

1x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A, USB Type C

Dominating Specs



Reign over the game world with the combined power and performance of an Intel Core i5-9300H processor and INVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650.

On Your Command



Commands are just a touch away with the dedicated NitroSense Key, while the WASD and arrow keys are highlighted for easy location.

Coolness Under Fire



Enjoy a 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) display featuring In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology and ComfyView.

Breaking the Sound Barrier



Better audio delivers a competitive edge as well as a more immersive experience. Invigorate your gaming and enjoy crushing audio.

This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day .

Better audio delivers a competitive edge and a more entertaining experience. Invigorate your gaming and enjoy the ride as Waves MaxxAudio meets Acer TrueHarmony. Get intelligent bass, dialog and volume enhancement with Waves MaxxAudio, and deeper, richer sounds with Acer TrueHarmony

Reign over the game world with the combined power of a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Configure your laptop for maximum speed and storage with two slots for M. 2 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The large-capacity battery supports up to 7 hours and a longer lifespan.

1 – USB 3. 1 Type C Gen 1 port, 2 – USB 3. 1 Gen 1 Ports, 1 – USB 2. 0 port, and 1 – HDMI 2. 0 port allows for a wide variety of media options available on this device.

