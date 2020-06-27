Acer Laptop Aspire 5 NX.HDGAA.002 Intel Core i5 8th Gen 8265U (1.60 GHz) 8 GB Memory 512 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce MX250 15.6″ Windows 10 Home 64-bit



Aspire 5 packs powerful yet power-efficient processing, dedicated graphics, and all-day battery life in a premium, lightweight chassis. Slip it into you bag and browse, create, or even play casual games wherever you go. Visuals look splendid on its IPS display1 while audio is brought to life by Acer TrueHarmony technology. Aspire 5 also offers all the ports you need to stay connected, eliminating the hassle of carrying adapters or dongles.

Intel Core i5 8th Gen 8265U (1.60 GHz)

8 GB Memory

512 GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce MX250

Connectivity Technology: Usb

Modem Description: Cable

System Ram Type: Ddr Dram

