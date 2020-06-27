Acer KA220HQ bi 22″ (21.5” viewable) Full HD (1920 x 1080) TN Monitor (HDMI & VGA port),Black



Price: $99.99 - $87.67

(as of Jun 27,2020 07:00:38 UTC – Details)



The Acer KA220HQ bi 21. 5″ widescreen LCD with LED-backlit display combines stylish functionality with amazing 1920 x 1080 resolution, allowing you to enjoy high-definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. Incredible 100, 000, 000: 1 contrast ratio and rapid 5ms response time highlight the advanced technology, but this display is as well. The KA220HQ bi LCD also features HDMI & VGA ports for greater compatibility, a Kensington lock slot to protect your investment, and energy star compliance to help you save money and energy.

21.5″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen TN Display

Response Time: 5ms

Pixel Pitch: 0.248mm

Signal inputs: 1 x HDMI & 1 x VGA

VGA cable included

