Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6″ HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Chrome, CP311-2H-C679

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-2H-C679 comes with these high level specs: Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core Processor 1.1GHz with Intel Burst Technology up to 2.8GHz, Google Chrome Operating System, 11.6″ HD 1366 x 768 resolution, high-brightness, LED-backlit IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass multi-touch, supporting finger touch and image auto rotation (16:9 aspect ratio), Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB On-Board LPDDR4 Memory, 32GB eMMC, Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac Gigabit WiFi 5 which can deliver up to 1.73Gbps throughput when using 160Mhz channels (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) with 88 degree wide angle lens supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR), 2 – USB Type-C ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C, USB Charging & DC-in, 2 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 10-hours Battery Life, 2.62 lbs. | 1.19 kg (system unit only) (NX.HKKAA.005)

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.

