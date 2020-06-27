Acer Aspire 5, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Windows 10 Home, A515-54G-5928



Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-5928 comes with these high level specs: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 3.8GHz (6MB Smart Cache), Windows 10 Home, 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified.Voice Technology with Two Built-in Microphones, 802.11ac WiFi featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port), Bluetooth 4.2, Back-lit Keyboard, HD Webcam (1280 x 720), 1 – USB 3.1 (Type-C) port (Gen 1 up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port (one with Power-off Charging), 1 – USB 2.0Port, 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP support, Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 9.5-hours Battery Life, 3.97 lbs. | 1.8 kg (system unit only) (NX.HDGAA.006)

8th Generation Intel Core i5 8265U Processor (Up to 3.9GHz) | 8GB DDR4 Memory | 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED backlit IPS display | NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

1 USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 port, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (one with power off charging), 1 USB 2.0 port & 1 HDMI Port with HDCP support

802.11ac WiFi | Backlit Keyboard | Up to 9.5 Hours Battery Life

Windows 10 Home

