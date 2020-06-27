

Price: $368.00

(as of Jun 27,2020 14:12:42 UTC – Details)





Samsung 32″ Ultra-Slim FHD LED Curved Monitor

Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution:High resolutions that deliver a solid gaming or video experience without undue strain on your graphics card.

1ms response time:Delivers solid performance for precise gaming and video work.

60 Hz refresh rate:Delivers powerful performance so that you can get the most out of your games and videos.

32″ antiglare LED monitor：Efficient screen type uses LEDs to provide precise backlighting to pixels.

HDMI and VGA inputs：Let you connect both digital and analog devices.

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles:Allow you to view the screen from a wide range of angles.

Contrast Ratio: 3000:1: Ensures images are crisp and clear with deep blacks and bright highlights.

250 cd/m² brightness：Ensures images are clear and can be seen across the room.

The 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy big, bold and stunning panoramic views while you work or play.

An ultra-slim and sleek profile that measures less than 0.5 inch thick The simple circular stand will add a modern look to your space. Product Dimensions With Stand- 28.5 x 20.6 x 9.8 Inches. Product Dimensions Without Stand- 28.5 x 16.9 x 3.7 Inches

Game Mode technology which allows you to enjoy smooth images, even during the fastest moving scenes. Power Consumption (Stand-by) Less than 0.3Watt

Experience vibrant, stunningly vivid colors with Samsung's Active Crystal Color technology. The excellent 3000:1 contrast ratio delivers deep blacks and bright whites so you can clearly see even in the darkest or brightest scene.

Energy Saving Plus reduces screen brightness to save power, plus the screen brightness automatically transitions fluidly—reducing energy use even more.

