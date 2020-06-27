

Dell SE2717H 27 Inch Monitor Now you can have Full HD visuals with brilliant color and a wide-viewing angle on a 27-inch IPS panel. The Dell SE2717H is artfully designed for both work and play, and comes with the following features: FreeSync compatibility for tear- and stutter-free gaming scenes. Low blue light and flicker-free display enables optimized viewing comfort. VGA and HDMI inputs for both legacy and new devices. Slim, glossy bezel that fits with most living and office space. Always a Great View Always a Great View Experience a 27-inch screen with a superb Full HD 1920×1080 resolution. No matter where you sit, the colors stay consistent across the ultrawide 178° /178° viewing angle thanks to in-plane switching technology. Specifications: Panel Size: 27-inch Technology: FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Full HD Refresh Rate: 75Hz Panel Type: IPS Response Time: 6ms Ports: 1 x D-Sub, 1 x HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16: 9 Cables Included: NexiGo 4K HDMI Cable Dimension: 24. 5 x 7. 3 x 18. 1 in Weight: 12. 87lbs

Dell 27 inch 75Hz IPS Full HD 1920 X 1080 antiglare widescreen flat-panel LED monitor Monitor

AMD FreeSync synchronizes the refresh rate between the GPU and display to eliminate image tears and choppiness

Enjoy easy compatibility with both legacy and current PCs via VGA and HDMI connectivity

Simple, stylish design with the thin glossy bezels, mattescreen and sturdy base for a clean, sleek look

Provides a high number of shades between black and white for accurate color reproduction when displaying images with extreme differences between light and dark

