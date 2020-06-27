2020 Newest Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Premium PC Laptop: 15.6 Inch FHD Anti-Glare NonTouch Display,10th Gen i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Webcam, Backlit-KB, Win10



June sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised.

Latest and Powerful 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-1035G1 Processor (1.00GHz Base, 6MB Cache, Max turbo upto 3.60 GHz), delivers incredible responsiveness and smooth, seamless multitasking. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory.

15.6-inch FHD(1980×1080) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Display Narrow Border, Stunning screen delivers a clear, bright image that's easy on the eyes.

16GB DDR4 Ram for fast processing and intensive multitasking, 256GB SSD for system fast boot up and running. SSD works much faster than HDD. So it will improve the whole performance of a PC.

Integrated HD(720P) Webcam, Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ45, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack. No DVD.Drive.

Windows 10 home. 802.11ac Wifi and Bluetooth, Full size Backlit keyboard, Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio Pro Audio. 3-Cell 42WHr Battery

