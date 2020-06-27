

Price: $1,199.99

Product Description

Meet the Dell 15 5000 5500 Business Laptop



Bypass passwords: Start the workday faster by signing options

Power through the day: Keep the work flowing with a high-density battery and ExpressCharge, which allows an 80% charge in one hour. With Dell Power Manager, you can choose from four modes to balance between optimal battery or power performance.

Connect anywhere: Seamlessly work on the go thanks to optional mobile broadband supporting speeds up to 450Mbps.

Stay synced: Thanks to Modern Standby, you can get back to your work instantly when returning to your system due to the Wi-Fi staying strongly connected.

Processor

Intel Quad-Core i7-8665U(4 Cores 8 Threads, 1.9Ghz, up to 4.8Ghz, 8MB L3 Cache)

Display

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Non-Touch

Memory

Upgraded to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Storage

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics

UHD 620

Wireless Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Battery

68Whr

Dimensions (W x D x H)

9.3 x 14.1 x 0.79 inches

Weight

4.03

Kerboard

Backlit Keyboard

Security

Fingerprint

Optica Drive

Non-optical drive

Ports & Slots



1. USD Reader | 3. Universal Audio Jack | 4. USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 5. USB 3.1 Gen 1 with PowerShare | 6. HDMI | 7. RJ45 | 8. Noble Wedge Lock Slot | 9. DC-in 7.4mm Barrel | 10. USB Type C 3.1 Gen 2 with Power Delivery & DisplayPort | 11. USB 3.1 Gen 1 |

Travel light

The Latitude 5500 is more mobile and portable than ever, with an improved design that’s thin and modern. The bottom mount keyboard contributes to its clean look and feel.

Ultimate views

The display is packed with features designed to keep you focused on your work, like the four-sided narrow bezel and antiglare screen.

Built with sustainability in mind

Our 5000 series Latitudes were the first to use post-industrial carbon fiber in the design and include up to 16.96% post-consumer recycled material, which prevented over 2 million pounds of carbon fiber from ending up in landfills.

16GB DDR4-2400Mhz RAM, 256GB SSD (Reseal to upgrade ONLYl), IST Computers HDMI Cable

Intel Quad-Core i7-8665U with UHD 620 (4 Cores 8 Threads, 1.9Ghz, up to 4.8Ghz,8MB L3 Cache), Supports external digital monitor via HDMI or USB Type-C, Max external digital monitor resolution: 4K(3840×2160)

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Non-Touch Display, Front Webcam, Fingerprint, Backlit Keyboard

Non-optical drive, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x Audio Combo Jack

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit, Ideal for Student, Home, Professionals, Small Business, and School Education

