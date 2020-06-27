2020 ACER Nitro 5 15.6″ IPS FHD Premium Gaming Laptop, Intel Quad Core i5-9300H, 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD Boot + 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GTX 1650, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 + Woov Laptop Sleeve Bundle



Price: $990.99

(as of Jun 26,2020 20:38:25 UTC – Details)



PC4Sale Electronics Store sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing.

Hard Drive: 256GB PCIe SSD Boot + 1TB HDD

Memory: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM

Accessories: Woov Laptop Sleeve

Optical Drive: No

Display: 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LED Display

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Touchscreen: No

Processor: 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Processor (Quad-Core, 2.4 GHz Up to 4.1GHz, 8MB Cache)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Ethernet: 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_AX

Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers

Keyboard: Full-size Island-style Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Built-in HD Webcam: Yes

Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack, 1 x RJ-45

Battery: 4-cell lithium_ion

Color: Black

Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 14.3 x 10 x 1.02

Weight: 5.51 lbs

9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Processor (Quad-Core, 2.4 GHz Up to 4.1GHz, 8MB Cache), 16GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB PCIe SSD Boot + 1TB HDD

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LED Display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB

10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet, 802_11_AX, Bluetooth 5.0, HD Audio with Stereo Speakers, Webcam

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack, 1 x RJ-45

Full-size Island-style Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 4-cell lithium_ion, 5.51lb, Black, 【Authorized WOOV Bundle】 Bundled with Woov Laptop Sleeve

