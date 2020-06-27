2020 Acer Aspire 5 15.6 Inch FHD 1080P Slim Laptop| AMD Ryzen 3 3200U up to 3.5 GHz| 8GB RAM| 128GB SSD| Backlit KB| WiFi| Bluetooth| HDMI| Windows 10 + NexiGo Wireless Mouse Bundle



NexiPC sells computers with upgraded configurations. The manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing.

¡¾Upgraded¡¿Seal is opened for upgrade only, from Base Model with Specs 4GB RAM + 128GB SSD. 15.6 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS Display, AMD Radeon Vega 3

¡¾Dual-Core Ryzen 3 3200U¡¿AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (2.60 GHz, up to 3.50 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 MB Cache, 2 Cores ), 3-cell lithium-ion, up to 6 hours battery life mixed-use

¡¾High Speed¡¿RAM is upgraded to 8GB DDR4 memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once

¡¾Enormous Space¡¿Hard Drive is upgraded to 128GB SSD provides massive storage space for huge files, so that you can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage

¡¾Authorized NexiGo Bundle¡¿ Bundled with NexiGo 2.4GHz Wireless Mouse, Easy Connection, 1 AA battery needed (not included in the package), Authorized Sellers ONLY. 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x Headphone/microphone combo jack

