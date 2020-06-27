2019 Dell Inspiron 7000 13.3″ FHD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Quad Core i5-8265U Upto 3.9GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, USB-C, HDMI, Windows 10

Price: $699.99
Hard Drive: 256GB SSD
Memory: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM
Optical Drive: No
Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Touchscreen LED-backlit Display
Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Touchscreen: Yes
Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core Processor (1.60 GHz Up To 3.9GHz 6MB Cache)
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620
Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.1
WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_AC
Audio: Stereo Speakers with Waves MaxxAudio
MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader
Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard
Security Features: Fingerprint Reader
Built-in HD Webcam: Yes
Ports: 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/microphone Combo Jack
Battery: 38WHr 3-cell lithium_ion
Color: Silver
Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 12.1 x 8.4 x 0.6
Weight: 3.22 lbs
