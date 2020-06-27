2019 Dell Inspiron 7000 13.3″ FHD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Quad Core i5-8265U Upto 3.9GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, USB-C, HDMI, Windows 10

Price: $699.99
(as of Jun 27,2020 16:39:54 UTC – Details)


Design: 2-in-1 Design

Hard Drive: 256GB SSD

Memory: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Optical Drive: No

Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Touchscreen LED-backlit Display

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core Processor (1.60 GHz Up To 3.9GHz 6MB Cache)

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.1

WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_AC

Audio: Stereo Speakers with Waves MaxxAudio

MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Security Features: Fingerprint Reader

Built-in HD Webcam: Yes

Ports: 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/microphone Combo Jack

Battery: 38WHr 3-cell lithium_ion

Color: Silver

Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 12.1 x 8.4 x 0.6

Weight: 3.22 lbs

