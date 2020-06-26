ZTR for iPhone 8 Plus 5.5 Inch LCD Display Screen Replacement Digitizer Assembly Touchscreen with 3D Touch in White



Price: $23.88

(as of Jun 26,2020 10:10:14 UTC – Details)



Compatible with iPhone 8 Plus 5.5″(Model NO.: A1864, A1897, A1898) ONLY

Technical Specifications:

Retina HD display

5.5-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

1920-by-1080-pixel resolution at 401 ppi

1300:1 contrast ratio (typical)

True Tone display

Wide color display (P3)

3D Touch

625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)

Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Package included:

1* LCD screen replacement for iPhone 8 Plus

1* required tools kit

1* direction for installation

Attention during installation:

The screws are different lengths and it could become frustrating looking for the right one later, so please keep the screens in original holes.

When attaching the flex cables,attach one side before attaching the other side of the flex cable and feel the click to know when it is in place. Have patience- the flex cables are DEFINITELY the most critical part of installation.

when placing the cable terminals back into the circuit board FULLY RESEAT THEM. You may have to be firm when you push the terminals back into the board, but if they're not fully seated, obviously the touchscreen won't work

Peeling off the home button is the most delicate part. You have to be careful not to tear the rubber by pushing up too hard with your finger. If the connector cables (ribbons) at the top seem to be in the wrong order, they might be, and you need to reorder them. Just pull one to the side and slide the right one in.

If all else fails, please contact us for professional advice and we would help sort you out.

Nice presentation, instruction manual and tools included. Fast and easy to install following direction. Save 2/3 cost than leaving iPhone fixed by Apple store or repair shop.

Accurately color and brightness. Touchscreen is fully functional and responsive, including 3D touch.

Come without camera, speaker and home button. Make sure that you transfer everything from the old screen to the new screen before throwing it away

Any problems with the screen, you could contact the customer servie. Most problems would be resovled in less than 24 hours.

