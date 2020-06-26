ZTR for iPhone 6S Plus Screen Replacement 3D Touch LCD Touch Screen Digitizer Frame Assembly Set (White)



Product Description

Only for iPhone 6S Plus 5.5 inch LCD



Note:

1. Please check the appearance and flexes connectors carefully when receive it to confirm whether there is appearance breakage or damaged. Please take some photos once you receive it.

2. Please make sure you are a special repair technician, because it is not an easy job to repair the screen.

3. Please test it by inserting the flex to your motherboard before installation, be sure you feel a gentle snap. If not, then try again,or the cable will not be connected properly and will not work functionality.



If your phone meet some problems like cannot turn on,touch insensitive, flash, lines on screen etc, please follow below steps:



1.Please check the LCD to make sure the flex cables are in good condition and there are no debris on the connector.

2.Disconnect and reconnect the flex cables from the motherboard side.

3.Then Reboot: Hold buttons (Home, Up volume, and Power button) untill the phone switch down and then switch up again.

4.Make sure IOS has been upgraded to the latest version.

5.Leave the phone alone for a while in a dry environment. Sometimes there is static after installing that will go away after some time.

Please leave phone alone overnight and see if this problem persists in the morning.

Package Include:

1* iphone 6S Plus 5.5 LCD replacement assembly kit

1* Set Repair Tool Kits

1*Step by Step instruction.