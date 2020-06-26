Screen Replacement Compatible iPhone 6 White 4.7(inch) LCD Display Touch Digitizer Assembly Repair Kit & Home Button,Ear Speaker, Front Camera,Proximity Sensor ，Repair Tools



Price: $26.99 - $23.99

(as of Jun 26,2020 02:05:42 UTC – Details)



Color:White

Compatible with : for iphone 6 (4.7inch) lcd,compatible Models: (A1549/ A1586/ A1589).Please make sure your iPhone model.

1.We recommend you download some videos on Youtube as reference.

2.Power off your iPhone before beginning disassembly .

3.Please test the screen first before you install the screen, if this screen can not work, contact us directly for free replacement.

4.Do not press the left and upper corners of the screen, otherwise may cause lines on the screen.

5.Note:the home button replacement could be fixed only for “return”, excluding “TOUCH ID(FINGERPRINTS)”function. Because the iPhone 6 mainboard and the touch id function are designed for one to one,once have replaced this original home button,that you will lose this touch id (fingerprint) function.all of the home button replacement's situation in the market are the same as ours.

To repair cracked, shattered screen. Also solve display and dead pixels problems for iphone 6 lcd screen.

Note: This button only has a return function. Only your original home button has a fingerprint function. You need to replace it from your old screen button to use the fingerprint function.

The front camera, handset, sensor and buttons are already installed on this LCD screen.

Easy to install ,you just watch a YouTube video, according to the video operation,you can easily install a new screen.

