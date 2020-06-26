Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2ch  Soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X (2020)



Price: $699.99 - $597.99

(as of Jun 26,2020 18:42:00 UTC – Details)



Soundbar Q70 is the perfect match for your QLED TV. Powerful speakers deliver robust 3D surround sound that fire from the front, side and above, for the most immersive sound for your home theater experience.

Q-SYMPHONY: Syncs your Q-Series Soundbar speakers with your Samsung QLED TV speakers for the most immersive sound.

TRUE 3. 1. 2 SOUND: With 3 channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 2 up-firing channels, yougain sound that commands your attention.

MUSIC COMES ALIVE WITH YOUR VOICE – Enjoy your Soundbar hands-free using voice control through your Alexa enabled device .

SAMSUNG ACOUSTIC BEAM – Acoustic Beam technology delivers sound that seems to come from precisely where the action is happening.

ADAPTIVE SOUND – Optimizes sound for every scene, even letting you to hear the quietest whispers.

Included Components: User Manual

Power Source Type: Corded Electric

