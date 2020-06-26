Samsung Galaxy Xcover PRO Rugged (IP Rated) Unlocked | Dual Sim | 64GB of Storage (2020 US Version & Warranty) – SM-G715UZKDXAA – Black



Built like a Beast Without sacrificing Beauty. The Galaxy XCover Pro elevates the capability of every team member by enabling them to perform multiple tasks all on one device, no matter where your job takes you. And the freedom to customize its capabilities. Built to stand up to challenges the real world dishes out without sacrificing on experience. The Galaxy XCover Pro is MIL-STD-810G certified, IP-68 rated and can withstand drops from 1.5m. Easy to Use. Provides an easy-to-use and familiar environment, the Galaxy XCoverPro features Android 10 and Samsung One UI which reduces learning curves and increases user adoption.Working has never been so smooth.Be the best manager you can be while enabling your team to work smarter. You can now accept payments without the need for additional hardware, the Galaxy XCoverPro has EMV Level-1 that makes it mPOS-Ready. Defense-Grade Security.Safeguard your business with powerful, around the clock protection built from the chip up.

Workflow never stops: Do more with a single device. Capture worksite comments, view pictures in high resolution and access key line of business applications– all while keeping your gloves on. With enhanced touchand glove touch capability, Galaxy XCoverPro will react to you and your conditions, and not the other way around.

Power for Hours: Your work does not stop – and neither does the Galaxy XCover Pro with a replaceable long lasting/ fast charging battery which keeps your day going without interruption. Create, edit and collaborate all day. And if the job is still not done, you can now simply and quickly remove and replace your battery to keep on going.

Edge to Edge screen: No need to worry about where your job takes you or how you’ll protect your device, the Galaxy XCoverPro is rugged yet elegantly designed. It boasts a 6.3″ edge-to-edge display featuring CorningGorilla Glass 5.

Communication is Seamless: Galaxy XCover Pro features two programmable buttons to support functionalities such as push-to-talk, scanning and other frequently used line of business applications.

Included Components: Screen Protector Leaflet, Smart Switch Insert, Quick Reference Manual, Terms & Conditions/ Health & Safety Guide

Wireless Communication Technology: Cellular

