Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus, True Wireless Earbuds w/Improved Battery and Call Quality (Wireless Charging Case Included), (International Version) (Cosmic Black)

Introducing Galaxy Buds+The next generation of Galaxy Buds is here, taking sound quality and control to new harmonic heights. From automatically tuning out unwanted noise¹, to a battery built to go all day, the way you experience sound is about to change. Selective hearingGalaxy Buds+'s customizable fit tunes out unwanted noises, while Ambient Aware lets you filter-in important sounds from the outside world, like flight announcements, oncoming traffic or your order number. 22 hours of serious soundGet up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge. Then pop your Galaxy Buds+ in the wireless case and get nearly 11 more. In a rush? A three-minute charge gives you one hour of juice to power through a workout. Or share your phone’s battery by placing your buds on the back of your Galaxy for a wireless, on-the-go charge. The sound you can feelPremium sound by AKG delivers superb dynamic range and exceptional sound accuracy thanks to the woofer and tweeter inside each tiny bud.

Your voice, loud and clear. Ensure you’re heard clearly. A dedicated internal and two external microphones pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises. When you’re on a call, your voice comes through richly and confidently, even in noisy locations.

Android & iOS compatible. Pair with smart devices via Bluetooth. 5 Use the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and Galaxy Buds+ app on iOS to make the most of your earphones.

