Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB A102U GSM Unlocked Phone – Black (Renewed)



Price: $129.00

(as of Jun 26,2020 13:13:24 UTC – Details)



With the Samsung Galaxy A10e, you get exactly what you need with the performance and reliability from a brand you can trust. Do more with a long-lasting battery, keep all of your stuff with a 32GB built-in memory, and experience it on a 5.83″ edge-to-edge Infinity Display. Finally, the phone you need to keep connected with friends and family—and at just the right price. With a long-lasting battery, the Galaxy A10e gives you more time to post, talk, text and share with friends and family. Keep more with 32GB of built-in memory, so you can keep all of your photos, shows, movies and apps, without having to delete to make room. If you need more storage, expand your memory up to 512GB with a microSD card and store up to 100,000 photos. Enjoy a bold, bright viewing experience on a 5.83″ screen. With an Infinity Display that goes edge-to-edge, you can see more story before you scroll. The Galaxy A10e lets you make everyday moments special. Take crisp, clear photos with an 8MP rear camera and perfect selfies with the kids on a 5MP front camera.

Display: 5.83 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, Resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels

Memory: 32GB 2GB RAM – microSD, up to 512 GB

Main Camera: 8 MP, f/1.9, AF w/ LED flash, panorama, HDR – Selfie Camera: 5 MP, f/2.0

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) – Chipset: Exynos 7884 – CPU: Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6×1.35 GHz Cortex-A53) – GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Dimensions: 5.80 x 2.74 x 0.33 in, Weight: 4.97 oz

