

Price: $409.00

(as of Jun 26,2020 08:15:40 UTC – Details)



Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 2-in-1, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 13MP Camera, Chrome OS, 12.2″, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, Light Titan (XE520QAB-K03US) (Renewed)

TWEIGHT 2 in 1 DESIGN At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing

BUILT IN PEN Experience the power of the incredibly precise built-in pen that never needs charging. It's always ready to write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots

DUAL CAMERA Fold your laptop into tablet mode to capture clear shots and even zoom in for a closer look with the revolutionary 13MP world facing camera with autofocus

CHROME OS AND GOOGLE PLAY STORE Create, explore and browse on a bigger screen with the tools you use every day all on the secure Chrome OS

POWER AND PERFORMANCE Tackle anything with a long lasting battery and Intel Celeron processor. Store more with 64GB of built in memory and add up to 400GB with a microSD card.Bluetooth v4.0

