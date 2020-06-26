

Experience the latest advances in user comfort and productivity with the Samsung C27F390FHN 27-Inch Ultra-Curved Monitor for Business. Offering premium features at a budget-friendly price point, this desktop business monitor makes a productivity-enhancing addition to any workstation. The monitor features an ultra-curved screen, which more closely matches the way the human eye views objects. By maintaining a more consistent distance from the eye, the curved screen helps provide users with an immersive viewing experience while minimizing eye fatigue. The C27F390FHN also delivers exceptionally vivid colors and sharp detail thanks to its Samsung VA panel, making it well-suited for video editing, web design, and other activities that demand superior picture quality. With its super-slim, VESA-mountable design and adjustable tilt stand, this monitor fits seamlessly into nearly any workstation setup.

27-inch desktop business monitor with 1800R ultra-curved screen; provides an immersive, natural viewing experience for enhanced productivity and reduced eye fatigue

Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Samsung VA panel delivers deep blacks, vivid colors, and a wide viewing angle, while Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology help minimize eye strain during long working hours

Easy connectivity: HDMI input for high-speed devices and VGA for legacy applications

Slim, VESA-mountable panel is suitable for multi-screen workstations. Tilt adjustable stand with small footprint fits onto any desktop

3-Year Business Warranty with extended warranties available for purchase, TAA Compliant for Federal Government Customers

