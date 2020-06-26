

Samsung CH890 series business monitors provide a premium viewing experience Plus the ultimate in connectivity and productivity features. The 34”, ultra-wide curved screen with WQHD resolution, delivers sharp, clear images and the 21: 9 resolution, with split screen and picture-in-picture support allows you to maximize your workspace productivity. Combined with USB-C, you can connect multiple peripherals with a single cable, without any docking stations, port hubs or extra dongles. The ergonomically designed stand allows you to adjust height, tilt, and swivel for maximum comfort.

34-Inch 21: 9 WQHD 3440 x 1440 wide screen with picture-in-picture and split-screen mode allows for greater productivity

Connect via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C to streamline connectivity and transmit transmit power, data and digital display with just one port

100 hz refresh rate, with AMD Free Sync, a 4ms response time, and 3000: 1 contrast ratio make this monitor Ideal for multimedia work

Highly adjustable stand with height adjustment, tilt, and swivel, along with VESA mounting capabilities offer increased ergonomic comfort

3-Year business with extended warranties available for purchase, TAA compliant For Federal Government customers

