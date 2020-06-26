SAMSUNG 32-inch Odyssey G7 – QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor 240hz,1ms, Gsync & Freesync, QLED (LC32G75TQSNXZA)



Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

Unmatched Immersion : Get your head in the game with Odyssey’s 1000R panel, which matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain.

WQHD resolution : Make your gaming world, more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1. 7 times the pixel density of Full HD, WQHD resolution boasts incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action.

Infinity Core Lighting : Odyssey’s Infinity Core is a striking addition to any desktop, matching world firsts in technology, with stunning visual design.

Rapid 240hz Refresh Rate : Topping leaderboards never looked or felt so smooth. With Odyssey’s rapid 240hz refresh rate, you have up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen.

Lightning Fast 1ms Response Times : A fraction of a second can be the difference between your destruction, or your enemy’s. With Odyssey’s grey to grey 1ms response time, you can be sure that you’re receiving information as fast as technologically possible.

Full G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro Support : Dropping frames means dropping chances to put your enemy in the dirt. With G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, Odyssey matches every frame from your graphics card, so you’re never caught short from moment to moment.

Cutting Edge QLED Technology : From deepest blacks to vivid colors, Samsung QLED ensures pixel perfect picture quality with every frame. Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of color reproduction.

Find Hidden Depth, with HDR 600 : From damp and dark corridors, to sunlit alien vistas, Odyssey’s HDR 600 brings incredible depth to the worlds you choose to explore, revealing the smallest hidden details so you don’t miss a thing.

