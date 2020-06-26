Samsung 23.5″ FHD Curved LED-Lit FreeSync Monitor(LC24F396FHNXZA)



Price: $149.99 - $129.99

(as of Jun 26,2020 05:30:41 UTC – Details)



Immersive Viewing Experience with Curved Screen The 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy big, bold and stunning panoramic views while you work or play. With its design inspired by the curve of the human eye, the Samsung CF390 monitor delivers a comfortable and enjoyable viewing experience for your home or office use. Ultra-slim Design Featuring an ultra-slim and sleek profile the Samsung CF390 monitor measures less than 0. 5inch thick. The brightness is 200cd/m2

1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience

A stylish design featuring a Black body metallic finish and sleek curves

4 (GTG) ms response time. Product Dimensions Without Stand-21.56 x 12.84 x 3.24 inches

Amd Free Sync minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming

Eye saver mode optimizes your viewing comfort by reducing blue light emissions and flickers at the touch of a button

The excellent 3000: 1 contrast ratio delivers deep blacks and bright whites

