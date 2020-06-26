iPhone 7 Plus (5.5 inch) Full Set Replacement LCD Screen Digitizer with Tools in Black with 3D Touch

Price: $20.50
(as of Jun 25,2020 23:18:31 UTC – Details)
Description:
This full set LCD & touch screen is compatible For iPhone 7 5.5 inch with 3D touch function
Note:
Instruction and tools are included
All items have checked before shipped out and guarateed 100% working
We are not responsible for any incorrect operation of yourself
Retina LCD and digitizer assembly, same material and quality as the original on your device
100% tested before shipping out
To replace your damaged, cracked, shattered screen, or screens with display or touch response issues
The LCD is without home button,ear piece and front camera,just same as the pictures