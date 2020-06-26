iPhone 7 Plus (5.5 inch) Full Set Replacement LCD Screen Digitizer with Tools in Black with 3D Touch



Price: $20.50

(as of Jun 25,2020 23:18:31 UTC – Details)



Description:

This full set LCD & touch screen is compatible For iPhone 7 5.5 inch with 3D touch function

Note:

Instruction and tools are included

All items have checked before shipped out and guarateed 100% working

We are not responsible for any incorrect operation of yourself

Retina LCD and digitizer assembly, same material and quality as the original on your device

100% tested before shipping out

To replace your damaged, cracked, shattered screen, or screens with display or touch response issues

The LCD is without home button,ear piece and front camera,just same as the pictures

