GoPro The Frame (HERO7Black/HERO6 Black/HERO5 Black/HERO7 Silver/HERO7 White/HERO(2018)) – Official GoPro Accessory

Price: $29.00
(as of Jun 26,2020 05:14:58 UTC – Details)
This replacement frame is the smallest, lightest way to mount your HERO6 Black or HERO5 Black. It enables ultra compact, low-profile mounting, optimal audio capture during low- speed activities, and full-time access to the camera’s USB-C and HDMI ports.
Replacement mounting frame for HERO6 Black or HERO5 Black
Smallest, lightest way to mount your HERO6 Black or HERO5 Black
Minimalist design for compact, low-profile mounting
Enables optimal audio capture during low-speed activities
Allows full-time access to USB-C and HDMI ports for convenient data offload, live-feed video and charging