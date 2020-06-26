GoPro The Frame (HERO7Black/HERO6 Black/HERO5 Black/HERO7 Silver/HERO7 White/HERO(2018)) – Official GoPro Accessory



Price: $29.00

(as of Jun 26,2020 05:14:58 UTC – Details)



This replacement frame is the smallest, lightest way to mount your HERO6 Black or HERO5 Black. It enables ultra compact, low-profile mounting, optimal audio capture during low- speed activities, and full-time access to the camera’s USB-C and HDMI ports.

Replacement mounting frame for HERO6 Black or HERO5 Black

Smallest, lightest way to mount your HERO6 Black or HERO5 Black

Minimalist design for compact, low-profile mounting

Enables optimal audio capture during low-speed activities

Allows full-time access to USB-C and HDMI ports for convenient data offload, live-feed video and charging

